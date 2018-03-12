CBC Daybreak North and Canada Reads want residents of northern British Columbia to share stories of what they love about their local libraries.

The person with the best story will earn their community a full set of this year's five Canada Reads contestants to be borrowed through the library.

In addition, Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk is hosting a regular round-table discussion about the books with Patricia Gibson of the Prince George Library, Lou Allison of the Prince Rupert Library and Wendy Wright of the Smithers Library, to air Monday mornings.

(From left) Wendy Wright, the director of the Smithers Public Library, Patricia Gibson of the Prince George Public LIbrary and Lou Allison of the Smithers Public Library. (Wendy Wright/Patricia Gibson/Lou Allison)

The theme of this year's Canada Reads contest is "one book to open your eyes." The contenders are:

Mozhdah Jamalzadah, defending The Boat People by Sharon Bala​

Tahmoh Penikett, defending American War by Omar El Akkad

Greg Johnson, defending Precious Cargo by Craig Davidson

Jeanne Beker, defending Forgiveness by Mark Sakamoto

Jully Black, defending The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

To enter the Daybreak North/Canada Reads library love contest, call toll-free 1-866-340-1932 or email daybreaknorth@cbc.ca.

Be sure to leave your name, number and reason you love the northern B.C. library you are nominating. Contest closes March 26.