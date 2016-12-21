Food Banks B.C. fears thousands of dollars worth of donations may never reach those in need, after a Canada Post mail delivery van was broken into and mail from the truck was stolen.

"It is during this season and right before Christmas that we will receive some significant cheque in the mail," said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks B.C.

"My heart breaks when I think about those donors who have sacrificed to send us money to help people in the community, and they'll never be acknowledged and that money, of course, will never be able to be used," said Lansink.

Thieves broke into the vehicle, parked on 18th Avenue and 127A Street in Surrey shortly after 10:30 a.m., Dec 6, damaging its side panel window.

The mail carrier was busy delivering in the area at the time, according to police.

"It was subsequently broken into, and within a very short period of time, mail was taken along with some personal items belonging to the mail carrier," said Sgt. Alanna Dunlop with the Surrey RCMP.

Lansink said Canada Post informed them of the theft on Dec. 19, nearly two weeks after the crime occurred.

"That is concerning," she said.

In an emailed statement, Canada Post said it understands the food bank's concerns.

"But we have no information that any donations were contained in the mail on that particular day. We also know that the delivery agent continued with deliveries that day with all items remaining in the vehicle."

Common occurrence

When Lansink called Canada Post, she said she was told that mail theft during this time of year is a very common occurrence.

"I was flabbergasted. I had no idea. We have always felt so secure," she said, adding that if it is a common occurrence, she expects Canada Post to put safeguards in place to prevent it from happening.

But Canada Post aid it's not common, although it will review procedures as it always does after an incident.

"But someone smashing a window in the middle of the day is difficult to protect against," a spokesperson conceded.

"We're just hoping that not too many cheques meant for the food banks were taken and we do hope that they can somehow be recovered and we can acknowledge those kind donors," said Lansink.

Canada Post has asked customers who were expecting mail to contact the sender, but the food bank said that is a nearly impossible task as it doesn't really know who all its donors are.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

And those who sent a donation via mail to Food Banks B.C. are asked to contact them to ensure their donation was received.