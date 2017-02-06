Heavy snowfall has slowed Canada Post's mail delivery in the Vancouver area and stopped it altogether in the Kootenay Pass region of B.C., according to a service alert.

In the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, Canada Post warned that some customers will not receive mail today, as carriers are impeded by "severe weather conditions and heavy snowfall."

Mail is not being delivered at all in many parts of the Kootenays, including Grand Forks, Creston, Castlegar, Cranbrook, Fernie and Sparwood, said Canada Post.

"In the Kootenay Pass area, it is not safe to send our delivery agents to deliver mail today," said Canada Post in its service alert.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so."

Highway 3 across the Kootenay Pass is closed in both directions as of noon Monday for removal of avalanche deposits, according to DriveBC.

It's also closed in both directions west of Fernie and at the border between B.C. and Alberta, due to weather conditions.