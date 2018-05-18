Canada Post resumes service to 220 disabled and low-income seniors

Eight days after Canada Post stopped delivering mail to 220 vulnerable residents of a Vancouver not-for-profit highrise, service has resumed.

"Hundreds of folks are happier today," said senior resident Colin Rolston, who is blind.

Mail delivery to Nicholson Tower was halted on May 10 and the building deemed unsafe after a mail carrier "expressed concern over a health and safety issue," according to Canada Post.

The issue appeared to be related to a unit in the 21-storey building that was being treated for bedbugs.

Nicholson Tower has 220 studio and one-bedroom suites reserved for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, many who rely on government cheques that are sent through the mail.

A notice posted at the Nicholson Tower at 1115 Nelson notifies the 220 residents that mail delivery stopped on May 10 due to 'health and safety concerns.' (Colin Rolston)

Residents were notified of the mail stoppage on a notice taped to a window.

Canada Post says it will coordinate with the building manager to limit future service disruptions.