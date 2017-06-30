With a crowd of cruise ships and Canada Day celebrations coming to town, more than a million people are expected to overrun Canada Place over the July long weekend.

Five ships will make port between Saturday and Monday, bringing nearly 25,000 visitors to the waterfront.

The Port of Vancouver said in a statement three ships will be in port between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on each day of the weekend.

The authority said hordes of embarking and disembarking passengers will mean big crowds on the plaza, as well as in the downtown core. The demand for taxis and public transportation will also be high.

Meanwhile, extra Canada Day celebrations are happening at the waterfront. Saturday will see live performances across five waterfront stages, with the annual parade happening on Sunday.

1 more day until #CanadaDay at #CanadaPlace! Plan ahead + remember that the #Canada150 parade will be July 2: https://t.co/PKyRHVlVwC pic.twitter.com/5IWUa3z5JA — @CanadaPlace

All in all, the Port said it anticipates a record-breaking 1.5 million visitors over three days.

The Vancouver Police Department said road closures will be in effect in the area, recommending that people use transit, cycle, or walk.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers will be on foot patrol, horseback, motorcycles, bicycles and out on the water to supervise Canada Day festivities.