Transit Police have arrested a 25-year-old man of no fixed address they've been trying to find for months, after a young woman reported being sexually assaulted heading to work in Downtown Vancouver last summer.

Dwight Travis Wells is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Vancouver Provincial Court charged with sexual assault.

The young woman was riding the Canada Line to work at about 9:45 a.m. PT on July 7, 2016, when she became aware of a man standing very close behind her, said Transit Police.

"This was odd because the train wasn't crowded and people wouldn't have needed to stand close together," said spokesperson Anne Drennan.

She reported being "sexually assaulted from behind" and turned around to see the man looking at her, police said.

'Very frightened' woman escaped

At Yaletown Station, the woman got out, with the man following so close behind he was able to whisper something "completely inappropriate" in her ear, said Drennan. "She was very frightened."

Drennan says the woman managed to dodge him at an escalator — approaching it as though she was getting on, then stepping aside at the last minute.

"He stepped on and then realized she hadn't gotten on, but by that time a whole bunch of people had climbed on after him."

Transit Police identified a suspect based on CCTV footage, and arrested Wells earlier this month.

Drennan said police are looking for anyone who might have had similar encounters with Wells, who is described as:

Six feet tall.

Skinny build.

Shaved dark brown hair.

Narrow facial features.

Large nose.

Anyone with information to share as a victim or witness of such an encounter is asked to contact Transit Police via text at 87 77 77 or by phone at 604-515-8300.