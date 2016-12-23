Private sponsors are scrambling to complete fundraising and applications for Syrian refugees after the Canadian government revealed that in 2017, there will be cap of 1,000 new applicants under a particular type of private sponsorship.

Private refugee sponsorships aren't all the same, with different categories for larger groups — known as sponsorship agreement holders (SAH) — and smaller groups, in which individuals come together to be community sponsors, also known as a "group of five" sponsorships.

"We are in shock and dismay," said Canadian sponsor Vania Davidovic.

"It makes a huge difference because all of a sudden if your family is not in the first thousand spots, it means they will basically be rejected."

Davodovic has three families she's helping sponsor and is worried because just one application is completed and only $8,000 has been raised for the others.

"You cannot submit your application until you have full funds in place ... if I have a three-member family, I need the full $23,000 proof of money in the account," she said.

"That means that I have a very short time now to fundraise, and raising $16,000 or $17,000 in a few weeks is close to impossible."

The most recent change by the government impacts both types of private sponsorship arrangements.

Government cites backlog

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says the cap was put in place to address the backlog in processing applications.

Vania Davidovic is worried about the new limit on the number of privately sponsored Syrian refugees Canada will accept in 2017. (Vania Davidovic/Facebook)

"Due to accepting an unlimited number of private sponsorship applications prior to 2013, there was a large backlog of applicants," said IRCC spokeswoman Sonia Lesage.

"Annual caps help reduce processing times and prevent an inventory backlog to build up."

The new public policy — which came into effect this week — limits the number of Syrian and Iraqi groups-of-five and community sponsorship applications to 1,000 people in 2017.

"Our goal is to eliminate the backlog by 2019 and reduce wait times for new applications to about 12 months."

Since November 2015, Canada has accepted more than 38,000 Syrian refugees. More than 21,000 are government assisted refugees and 13,000 are privately sponsored.

Dozens of people eagerly awaited the arrival of Gander's second Syrian refugee family in the early morning hours of Aug. 11. (Courtesy Jenn Swyzer)

'It's really tough'

Refugee resettlement organizations like MOSAIC which help sponsors complete their group of five applications, say the new cap on Group of five privately sponsored refugee applications is disappointing.

"It's really tough because we have seen the demand for private sponsorships increasing," said MOSAIC's Saleem Spindari.

"Unfortunately, by having the caps there it would be very difficult for us to help people submit the application ... 1,000 applications for all of Canada is really a small number."

Spindari says he would rather see the government accept more refugees.

"The backlog is a really big problem. I know that, but we have to understand that many of the refugees are really in need of coming here," said Spindari.

"If they increase the quota, it could be much better instead of limiting the number of applications they are accepting."

The cap applies only to group-of-five and community sponsors. Sponsorship Agreement Holders can still submit 7,500 applications for refugees from any country.

The IRCC was not available for comment Friday.