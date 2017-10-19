For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Royal Canadian Navy has deployed a submarine to Japan.

HMCS Chicoutimi left Esquimalt, B.C., last month for a patrol mission in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the time, military officials said the purpose of the mission was to foster relationships with allies, while offering the Canadian government the "tools and flexibility needed to respond quickly when called upon to support Canada's priorities in the region."

HMCS Chicoutimi crossed the Pacific Ocean and arrived in Yokosuka, Japan on Tuesday evening.

Major Travis Smyth confirmed the sub's arrival. The sub's presence "underscores the commitment of the Canadian Armed Forces to the Asia-Pacific region," he said in an emailed statement.

This also marks the first time that any of Canada's four Victoria-class submarines have ever entered the Asia-Pacific region.

The overseas mission is scheduled to last until March 2018