After a weekend of celebratory concerts, ceremonies and cultural events around Metro Vancouver, Vancouver residents got one last chance to say Happy Birthday Canada with a downtown parade Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds lined the parade route along Georgia Street, which ran from Broughton Street to Burrard Street, before turning to finish at West Pender Street.
Vancouver Police said Sunday that up to 400,000 people celebrated Canada Day in Coal Harbour and around Canada Place on Saturday. The evening ended with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. PT.
Const. Jason Doucette described the crowds as well-behaved.
One person was arrested for intoxication in a public place, while two others were arrested for breach of the peace and later released.
Officers conducted roughly 80 liquor pour-outs around the city, but none were at Canada Place, most likely due to officials closing off the site around 8 p.m. because crowds filled the area to capacity.
Meanwhile, both Vancouver police and Surrey RCMP said they will be conducting roadside stops Sunday night to prevent impaired driving.