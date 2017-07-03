After a weekend of celebratory concerts, ceremonies and cultural events around Metro Vancouver, Vancouver residents got one last chance to say Happy Birthday Canada with a downtown parade Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds lined the parade route along Georgia Street, which ran from Broughton Street to Burrard Street, before turning to finish at West Pender Street.

And we're off!

Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan along with Employment Minister Patty Hajdu were the parade's grand marshalls. (Canada Place/Twitter)

Big Canada flag? Check!

Parade participants carry a massive Canada Flag through downtown Vancouver. (John Parisella/CBC)

Attention!

Members of the three branches of he Royal Canadian Cadets participate in the Canada Day Parade in Vancouver on Sunday, July 2, 2017. (Canada Place/Twitter)

Some floats

The Port of Vancouver had its float ready to spread some Canada Day cheer. (Port of Vancouver/Twitter)

The Hyack Festival Association's First Nations First Cities Float. (Hyack Festival Association/Twitter)

Members of the Fargo Wells Stagecoach float at the Vancouver Canada Day parade. (Katie Ellis/Twitter)

Let's ride!

Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of B.C. roll through downtown Vancouver. (James Marshall/Twitter)

The view from above

An overhead shot of the Vancouver Canada Day parade. (V Rich/Twitter)

Vancouver Police said Sunday that up to 400,000 people celebrated Canada Day in Coal Harbour and around Canada Place on Saturday. The evening ended with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. PT.

We're seeing heavier crowds now coming out of #VancouverCityCentre and #Burrard Stations for the #CanadaDay Parade. — @TransitPolice

Const. Jason Doucette described the crowds as well-behaved.

One person was arrested for intoxication in a public place, while two others were arrested for breach of the peace and later released.

Officers conducted roughly 80 liquor pour-outs around the city, but none were at Canada Place, most likely due to officials closing off the site around 8 p.m. because crowds filled the area to capacity.

Meanwhile, both Vancouver police and Surrey RCMP said they will be conducting roadside stops Sunday night to prevent impaired driving.