Canada's got a lot of candles to blow out this year.

It's the 150th birthday of our Confederation and Metro Vancouver is celebrating with some big bashes.

While you're busy perfecting your pronunciation of sesquicentennial, we've rounded up some of the most noteworthy parties this year.

Vancouver

Canada Day at Canada Place

Everything is bigger for Canada 150, which means an extra day for the Canada Place festivities.

The annual parade in downtown Vancouver has been bumped to July 2 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. PT, with a pancake breakfast that morning. That leaves more room July 1 for performances across five stages, including Sam Roberts, Dragonette and FEFE.

Join Andrew Chang, host of CBC Vancouver News at 6, in the Canada Place Kids Zone from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The CBC Kids stage will also have family-friendly entertainment, including trivia, games and live entertainment.

Where: Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and surrounding city streets

When: View the schedule

Canada Day Fireworks

Cap off the day with the requisite fireworks display. Two fireworks barges will be set up in Coal Harbour and Dundarave in West Vancouver.

Prime viewing spots include Harbour Green Park, Stanley Park (9 o'clock gun), Coal Harbour and the West Vancouver Seawall between Ambleside and Dundarave.

For best sight lines, purchase tickets to the Fireworks Viewing Zone. The family-friendly setting will have access to indoor bathroom facilities. Seating is limited.

Where: Fireworks Viewing Zone on the Canadian Trail, along west promenade of Canada Place

When: Doors open at 8:30 p.m.; Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations in Coal Harbour. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Canada Day Block Party at The Waldorf

Wear your finest straw hat at the tiki-themed Waldorf Hotel. Enjoy performances at the outdoor stage and check out the beer garden and barbecue. Inside the venue, The Tiki Room, Cabaret and Hideaway bars will be open for entertainment late into the evening.

Where: The Waldorf Hotel (1489 E Hastings St)

When: 8:20 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.

Canada Day by the Bay

Foodies, take note: some mouthwatering food trucks are setting up on the promenade along East and West Beach in White Rock, including Tacofino, Melt City Grilled Cheese and the Aussie Pie Guy. Throw in live music, sand sculpting and kids crafts, and you've got yourself a family-friendly beach party.

Where: East and West Beach, White Rock

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canada Day at Granville Island

Two things: paddling and lobsters. Both are being promised at Granville Island's bash. Head to the public docks in Alder Day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free paddling demonstrations while enjoying freshly boiled lobster.

Where: Granville Island

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red & White Picnic (West Vancouver)

Stake your viewing spot early in the day for the Canada Day fireworks. The picnic kicks off with a citizenship ceremony at 2 p.m.

Where: Base of 17th Street, West Vancouver

When: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Happy Canadians in Vancouver celebrating Canada's 147th birthday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Canada Day Vancouver Silent Disco

Brings your headphones, portable music device and dancing shoes to what's being pegged as quietest rowdiest Canada Day event in Vancouver.

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery (750 Hornby St)

When: June 30, 8 p.m.to midnight

Cannabis Day 2017

Yup, you can celebrate Canada Day the cannabis way if you choose.

This annual event is now at Thorton Park by Pacific Central Station.

Sponsored by Cannabis Culture and SensibleBC, cannabis sales are restricted to adults 19 and older.

Where: Thornton Park (1166 Main St)

When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Ultimate Canada Day and Night Boat Party

Two boats, 24 DJs and a massive party with 1,000 revelers. Choose between sunbathing on the day boat or dancing under the stars on the night boat. Better yet, go all in and get tickets for both.

Where: Plaza of Nations (750 Pacific Boulevard)

When: Day boat, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Night boat, 7 p.m.-midnight​

Richmond

Steveston Salmon Festival

It's hard to top the smell of sizzling salmon on the barbecue. This year's festival promises more than 1,200 pounds of wild salmon fillets grilled over open fire pits. Start the day with the morning parade, which winds through the historic village of Steveston. And keep an eye out for the bonsai demonstration and tea ceremony at the Japanese cultural show.

Where: view event maps

When: view the schedule

The Steveston Community Centre hosts the Annual Salmon Festival on Canada Day. (Steveston Salmon Festival/Facebook)

Surrey

Canada Day in Surrey

If you like big crowds and lots of energy, Surrey's party is one to check out. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, making it the largest celebration in Western Canada. Canadian band Hedley is headlining the performances. Free ziplining will offer views of the crowds from 270 metres up in the air.

Where: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; view the schedule

Burnaby

Canada Day at Burnaby Village Museum

Step back into the 1920s in Burnaby Village Museum's quaint village streets. Expect plenty of historical fare for families, including carousel rides, a blacksmith shop, and photo opportunities with costumed park rangers and homesteaders.

Where: Burnaby Village Museum (6501 Deer Lake Ave)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

