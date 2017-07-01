A Kelowna man paddled up Ottawa's Rideau Canal Saturday morning, successfully completing a canoe trip across five provinces to celebrate Canada 150.

Wayne Wilson left Fort St. James, B.C. in early June and cruised into the nation's capital in time to join the Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill.

It was a daunting task to canoe thousands of kilometres, Wilson said, but seeing the country's infamous views from its waterways was an incredible experience.

"You see these landscapes portrayed in art and literature in so many ways ... now you see them in a unique way, three feet off the water," Wilson said.

It was a privilege to experience the diverse and beautiful geography Canada has to offer, he said.

"The dimensions of the country we live in are staggering."

​Wilson ended his journey on July 1 in the Ottawa River before heading to Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada Day on solid ground.