Over the summer, more than 3,700 Canadians applied to the Canadian Space Agency to become one of this country's next two astronauts.

The Agency whittled that list down to 72 names at the start of February and a UBC Okanagan chemistry instructor is thrilled to be one of those candidates still in the running.

"It really was a tremendous feeling," Richard Federley told Radio West host Audrey McKinnon. "I do feel very honoured to be able to represent UBC, the Okanagan and Kelowna in this endeavour.

"Wanting to become an astronaut is sort of this dream we've all had at some point in our lives. And really, this competition has brought out a lot of really, really talented individuals."

Federley says he has always wanted to be at the forefront of exploration, and going into space would allow him to explore new technologies, and how bodies adjust to being in space. "To me, that's really appealing."

Before making the 72-person shortlist, Federley says he completed several written exams and questionnaires and even completed several days of astronaut training at an assessment centre.

"It was definitely an experience of a lifetime, that's for sure," he said.

One thing that's changed for Federley already is the number of space-related questions his students have. He says it's a great chance to show the applicability of some of the topics he teaches in class.

Federley doesn't know when he'll find out if he's in the next stage of the competition but is eager to find out.

For now, he's just continuing to live his life as he always does: with curiosity.

With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West

