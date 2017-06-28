The historic Quinsam Hotel in Campbell River appears to have been destroyed by fire.

Video posted to social media shows large flames and heavy smoke coming out of the roof of the 100 year old building.

According to witnesses, the fire started around midnight.

No one is believed to have been injured. The Campbell River Fire Department and RCMP have not yet released any information.

Construction of the "Quinnie," as locals call it, began in 1917. It has had numerous owners over the years including the We Wai Kai First Nation.