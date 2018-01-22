4 Campbell River properties evacuated after mudslide

The city of Campbell River, B.C. has issued a mandatory evacuation order for four homes after heavy rain caused a slope to give way.

According to a news release from the city, the slope behind a home at 2211 Park Road gave way on Sunday morning, bringing down a tree that partially collapsed the home and caused it to shift from its foundation.

Two seniors were trapped inside, and were rescued by fire crews.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt when the bank gave way," city manager Deborah Sargent said in a release.

"A preliminary investigation ... has confirmed that the heavy rains appear to have saturated the ground above the bank in this area, and surrounding homes upslope and adjacent to this property are being evacuated as a precaution."

Campbell River mayor Andy Adams said the evacuation order will remain in effect until the bank and surrounding properties can be assessed, which could take several days.