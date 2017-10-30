A month after bringing forward legislation to ban union and corporate political donations at the provincial level, B.C.'s government is doing the same at the local level.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson announced Monday the legislation would be introduced Tuesday, affecting all local elections for mayor, council, school board and B.C.'s electoral areas.
"With this legislation, people can be confident their local and provincial governments will be working for all voters, not just those able to write the largest cheques," said Robinson in a statement.
The government says in addition to the ban on corporate and union donations, individuals will be limited to a total of $1,200 in donations per year.
While the ban will be retroactive to Oct. 31, 2017, money raised by individuals and parties prior to then will be allowed to be used in the 2018 municipal elections.
