Even though it's the United States that's been the focus of race-charged debate lately, one Vancouver expert says that conversation is coming north to Canada.

Kory Wilson, executive director of Indigenous Initiatives and Partnerships at BCIT and a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, is speaking at a panel discussion tonight on talking about racism in Canada.

She said recent events like Trump's travel ban have generated racially-charged commentary.

"It's causing people to talk about race and discrimination in ways we haven't in Canada. I'm seeing people moving towards, 'Wow, there's so many immigrants coming in here,'" she said.

Kory Wilson says staying honest and open is key to having discussions about racism. (BCIT)

"I don't know if it's getting worse. It's getting more public."

Wilson said she recognizes it's tough to talk about racism because it's hard to recognize one's own implicit biases.

"People have a tendency to look at themselves and look at the world based on their own lived experiences ... We all have this need to validate our own needs and our own self and our own worldview," she said.

But in order to talk about racism, she said, you need to be able to talk about and acknowledge the benefits of the privileges you hold.

Open, honest discussion

Wilson said discussion around racism should be honest and open, despite discomfort.

"Call a spade a spade. You've got to talk about it," she said.

"Sometimes we avoid the discussion because we want to be politically correct and we don't want to offend anybody. Well, racism offends a whole pile of people."

As someone who often has to correct misconceptions, Wilson said she also has to check herself and not react with anger and bitterness if she's trying to have a discussion.

"What is the greater goal here? It's to eliminate these misconceptions and these stereotypes and just be completely honest and talk about the elephant in the room ... Just let all of that ego go and truly have that conversation."

Wilson is a panelist tonight at a discussion called Talking about Racism in Canada, which takes place at HiVE Vancouver on 128 West Hastings St. at 6 p.m. PT.

With files from The Early Edition

