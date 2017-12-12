Mike Gould, the man who promised $7.5-million to a junior B hockey team in Kimberley B.C., has been charged with fraud and using a forged document.

Charges against the 38-year-old man stem from a banquet held to celebrate his promise to donate millions to a B.C. junior hockey team called the Dynamiters in Kimberley, B.C.

Gould is set to appear in court Dec. 18. The charges have not been proven in court.

The owner of Northwest Grill and Catering in Cranbrook B.C. told CBC earlier this year that she was out $8,000 because Gould never paid for a party he threw at her restaurant.

She said she was presented two cheques, which turned out to be in another person's name.

"It's a huge impact. We took a huge hit from it," Jolene Salanski said in an interview in November when CBC confirmed that Cranbrook RCMP was investigating.

When asked about the allegation of the unpaid bill, Gould acknowledged he was unable to pay it because he couldn't "access his funds."

Gould told CBC News that the bill would be paid in full in cash on Nov. 17.

Salanski says she has now been paid in cash what she was owed by Gould.

Gould also promised he'd donate $7.5-million to the Kimberley Dynamiters' Junior B hockey team during a pre-game ceremony on Oct. 13.

He was interviewed dozens of times after his pledge, but the team issued a statement saying the money had not materialized in late November.

"This will be the only statement the Dynamiter organization will be releasing. If there are any further developments, we will provide an update at that time," the team's board of directors posted.

Calls to the team have not yet been returned.