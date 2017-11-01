Cady Coleman spent months living on the International Space Station, relying on extremely limited resources with little place for waste.

The former NASA astronaut is now using her unique perspective from space to strive for sustainability on Earth. She's bringing her insights about some of those challenges and solutions to Metro Vancouver's Zero Waste Conference on Wednesday.

Coleman compared life aboard a spaceship, reusing and recycling everything, to some of the zero waste and sustainability goals of Vancouver. There are many similarities and lessons that can be drawn, she told CBC's host of On The Coast, Stephen Quinn.

"Recycling our air, our water, learning how to grow plants in a place where it's hard to do that — those are steps getting us ready to go to Mars, but they are also very important for sustaining us here on Earth," Coleman said.

Reengineering problems

On a small spaceship, Coleman said, getting rid of waste is a challenge, and so it forced her to rethink the ways things like packaging are designed.

Packing foam, she said, was the "bane of her existance" up in space. Instruments would come packaged with giant pieces of foam, but once unwrapped, there was no use for the packaging.

"[The instrument] doesn't need to live in this weightless environment in its big, giant block of foam," she said. "So we had to figure out what to do with that and we'd think 'Why do we even have to do it that way?'"

It's a matter of reengineering the problem, Coleman concluded, and that's what she wants to highlight at Vancouver's sustainability conference.

"Instead of just figuring out what to do with waste once we make it, how do we design things differently so we don't have that waste?" she said.

'Spaceship Earth'

It also means, Coleman said, working collectively on the issues.

"These are hard problems and they are interdisciplinary," she said. "In order to solve these problems, people have to work together that would never think of working together."

The lessons she learned as part of a small team out in space are just as applicable back on Earth, and that's the message she hopes to leave with Vancouverites, Coleman said

"When we're up in a space station and there are six of us, it's really clear to us and everybody else that if we don't carry out the mission, it won't get done," she said.

"What I come to share is that [everyone here is] the crew of spaceship Earth and in order to solve these problems, they are going to have to work together."

Coleman is the opening keynote speaker at Metro Vancouver's Zero Waste Conference on Nov. 1.

