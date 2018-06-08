Cariboo cabin prices soar by 25% despite last year's wildfires

It's another Cariboo Gold Rush — but this time for cabins.

A recently published survey by Royal Lepage shows sales of recreational property are strong across the province, but particularly in the south Cariboo.

"It's very active," said Mel Grahn, a Royal Lepage realtor in the 100 Mile House area.

"We do have a lot of lakes in the area and our sales are pretty brisk."

The survey found prices for lakefront property are up 25 per cent over last year and, away from the water, they're up nine per cent.

Last summer's wildfires burned through the Cariboo area, destroying a number of recreational homes, but Grahn says that hasn't put buyers off.

"They slowed us down in 2017, people simply couldn't come up. But most people, no, it really didn't affect the choice to come to the area at all," Grahn told Shelley Joyce, host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"There is an appetite for a little bit higher-quality, better-finished properties now," he added.

"People are prepared to buy something that is already ready to go, they are not looking necessarily for a fixer-upper."

Speculation tax

The survey says the new provincial speculation tax is expected to cool the market overall.

But as the tax doesn't apply to the Cariboo area, Grahn said, it may actually encourage buyers to look there to save money.

The average price for a waterfront property in the 100 Mile House area is now about $394,000. In the Okanagan Valley, an equivalent property would cost around $1.3 million.

A recently published annual survey of recreational property by Royal Lepage shows sales are strong across the province, particularly in the south Cariboo. 7:59

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.