As they saying goes: everything's bigger in Texas.

At Dallas' Texsom wine competition, big battles are brewing over which Cabernet Sauvignon will take home awards.

On The Coast's Master of Wine Barbara Philip is a judge at this year's competition and said the variety is always a hot contender.

"While the entries are from around the world and encompass many different grape varieties, one of the strongest battles is always between the Cabernets," Philip told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn. "Cabernet Sauvignon is a noble grape variety that takes on different nuances depending on where it is grown, but maintains an identifiable 'Cab' character no matter what."

Here are Philip's picks for great Cabernet Sauvignon wines from around the world.

Balnaves Cabernet Sauvignon. Coonawarra, Australia. 2010.

"Coonawarra is a classic region for Cabs scented with sweet herbs and blackcurrant, and the Balnaves is a rare treat to find in our market. They are a small family winery focusing on top quality wines that express the region."

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, USA. 2013.

"Cabernet is a French grape variety but few people had heard of it before Napa Valley made it famous. Expect ripe black fruits, toasty oak and dark licorice aromas."

Los Vascos Grande Reserve. Colchagua, Chile. 2013.

"Dense black fruits with peppery notes to balance. This is delicious wine that is good for a chilly evening this winter or, if you can hold off, will gain even more complexity with three-to-five years in the cellar."

Château Beau-Site. Saint-Estèphe. Bordeaux, France. 2010.

"Like most Bordeaux from the 'left bank,' this wine is a blend of grape varieties based on Cabernet Sauvignon at 65 per cent content. It is showing the power of the vintage with concentrated fruit and tannins and will improve five-to-eight years in bottle."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast