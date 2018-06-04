C'mon, Angie! deals with murkiness around consent and coercion

Despite having written C'mon, Angie! two years ago, playwright Amy Lee Lavoie's play is now premiering in the midst of a very different cultural moment.

The play tackles the aftermath of a sexual encounter between a man and a woman who have different interpretations of how the night played out. The Vancouver-based playwright says this issue of sexual consent, while always relevant, has become particularly charged in the era of #MeToo.

"[At the time] I just felt that I was being inundated with examples of injustice towards women," she said.

"The act of writing this play was a way to funnel my frustrations and also try to understand why this was so pervasive."

Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2017. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Intimate relationships

Lavoie says C'mon, Angie! asks audience members to confront their own biases.

"To speak to the nuance, when I was a little girl I was always taught to protect myself against the quote unquote bad person who would abduct me in an alleyway," Lavoie said.

"I was never prepared for encounters with familiar partners that were problematic."

Within this intimate relationship, Lavoie said, there is a lot of confusion over what is acceptable and what is not.

"Men are asked to be aggressors really early on. They're taught that being sensitive is a sign of weakness. Women are taught to be really reasonable and place their sense of self-worth and care below men. It's just this real problematic situation that we find ourselves in."

#MeToo

This confusion is something the #MeToo movement has brought to light.

She specifically mentions the recent allegations against actor Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct who some called a date gone wrong.

"[The allegations against movie producer] Harvey Weinstein to me [are] so clear cut. There's not a lot of grey area there in sense of the volume of women and the specifics of those cases," she said.

"With [Ansari] that really polarized people because it just added so much complexity to sex and sexual consent and coercion."

The allegations against actor Aziz Ansari introduced more confusion around what is consensual and what is not, playwright Amy Lee Lavoie said. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Sparking dialogue

Lavoie says the renewed focuse on consent is making her rethink some of her own experiences that she had dismissed as awkward or bad or more problematic than she had initially believed.

Talking to her male friends about these experiences left her feeling frustrated.

"It's just this real misunderstanding of actually how hard it is to come forward," she said. "I just thought, 'oh my gosh, you just have no idea how difficult this all is.'"

She says she hopes the play — which she expects will be polarizing — will spark a conversation between partners.

"People are fearful of intimacy because they just don't want to get it wrong. I think that's a good thing."

C'mon, Angie! runs at Firehall Arts Centre from May 31 to June 9, 2018.

With files from The Early Edition