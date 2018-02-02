It's been 10 years since Jeff Buziak's daughter Lindsay was murdered. The young realtor was showing a home when she was stabbed to death.

In the intervening decade, Buziak says he's come to accept his daughter's death, but he says he'll never accept that police have not made an arrest.

"[The] police know who killed my daughter," Buziak said. "They know what is going on, and yet they can't seem to take it over the goal line."

Buziak believes police have enough evidence to close the case, including a confession posted on a website Buziak maintains, dedicated to finding his daughter's killer. But police say the case is still under active investigation.

Lindsay Buziak, who worked as a real estate agent, was stabbed to death while showing a home in Greater Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 2, 2008. (Jeff Buziak)

An ongoing investigation

Sgt. Chris Horsely says Buziak is mistaken about the quality of the evidence.

"He is really forming his opinions based on things out there [on] social media, internet, websites and blogs [that] are putting things out there that for the most part simply aren't true," Horsely said.

"If we had the grounds to go forward to seek charge approval from Crown counsel, we certainly would have done so at this time."

Horsely said the investigation into Lindsay Buziak's death is ongoing.

With files from Michael Tymchuk.