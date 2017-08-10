Nine years after Lindsay Buziak was killed in Saanich on Vancouver Island while showing a $1-million home, a strange message that appears to be a confession in the unsolved death of the B.C. Realtor was posted on a website devoted to the case.

"I killed Lindsay and stupid cops will never prove it, so you all got nothin," begins the post on the website started and run by her father, Jeff Buziak.

"He calls out Saanich police that they'll never prove it and they've shut down the investigation," Buziak said.

"This is the first time we've had somebody step up, and claim they are responsible for the murder. I've asked for that from the beginning that the coward should step forward. And maybe this coward has decided to take responsibility for it. So hopefully Saanich police figure that out."

Police in Saanich, which is part of Greater Victoria, say they're aware of the website and what's posted on it, but would not comment further, saying only that the investigation remains open and all tips and leads are investigated.

Police in Saanich, B.C., comb the scene of Buziak's death in 2008. (CBC)

Killed in 2008

Lindsay Buziak was killed while showing a $1-million home in Saanich.

Police said she was lured to the home by an unknown couple, and stabbed multiple times in an upstairs bedroom.

The website contains details of her death, links to previous stories and contact information.

While the new posting gives her family some hope, it also creates additional pain.

"All the emotions get heightened when anything like this comes up. They go from sad and devastated to angry and rage," said Jeff Buziak.

"We miss her greatly."

With files from CHEK News and Brenna Rose