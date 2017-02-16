The David Suzuki Foundation is looking for volunteers in five Canadian cities including Victoria and Richmond, B.C. to help create more butterfly-friendly neighbourhoods.

Lindsay Coulter, also known as the Queen of Green, is a Victoria butterfly ranger trainer with the foundation.

"They will look at interventions they can do in their front and back yards for pollinators, specifically butterflies," Coulter said.

"If you did not rake your leaves last year, consider yourself a butterfly nursery."

Coulter adds that there are certain plants and flowers which will support the next generation of butterflies.

"Butterflies are actually nectar generalists so most species will eat nectar from many different plants and flowers.

"But what they need are very specific host plants, where they are going to lay their eggs and what their caterpillars are going to eat."

Coulter says that ten of the seventy butterfly species on Vancouver Island prefer to lay eggs on oceanspray and stinging nettles.

Butterfly rangers will learn how to make a yard more butterfly-friendly, including leaving things a little messy. (Lindsay Coulter)

She adds that leaving a few twigs and mud puddles on the lawn is also helpful in creating a butterfly habitat.

"Messy yards are actually quite awesome," Coulter said.

The two-day training session also includes tips on defusing any neighbourly concerns about an unmanicured lawn.

"How to talk to your neighbours, and get them engaged as well. So they don't think that you are just lazy, but that you are providing some much needed habitat."

Many of the Vancouver Island butterfly species prefer to lay eggs on oceanspray and stinging nettles. (iStockphoto)

Coulter adds that in Victoria the specific threats to butterflies include a decline in Gary Oak trees and an increase in deer grazing.

The deadline for applying to become a butterfly ranger is Feb. 19.