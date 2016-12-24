Mounties are investigating after dashcam video of a shuttle bus driving recklessly on the Sea to Sky Highway surfaced online.

The clip shows the shuttle trying to overtake other vehicles on a single-lane section of the snowy highway heading towards Whistler, B.C.

While text on the video lists it as having been taken in 2015, the time stamp below shows the video as having been shot on Dec. 18, 2016.

In the video, the bus straddles the double-yellow line as it passes one vehicle and then narrowly misses an upcoming median as it passes another.

One of the drivers caught the behaviour on his dashcam and the footage was posted on YouTube.

On Friday, RCMP told CBC News they're investigating the incident.

Const. Matthew Kinshela of the Sea to Sky Traffic Services said the driver could be charged with driving without due care and consideration.

The Ministry of Transportation said it's also looking into what happened.

In the video, the shuttle appears to have a transportation number registered to Vancouver Minibus. CBC News has reached out to the company for comment but has not heard back.