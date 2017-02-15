RCMP in West Kelowna are searching for a suspect after a female bus driver was allegedly hit in the head by a passenger while driving Monday afternoon.

The assault happened on board a BC Transit bus near the Highway 97 South and Hudson Road bus exchange at around noon PT on Family Day, said a statement issued by police.

The operator was allegedly struck by a young man who then fled on foot.

"A passenger hit her in the head while she was driving the bus," said Scott Lovell, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, local 1722.

"At 80 kilometres per hour when you have a 20-tonne vehicle rolling down the highway ... I'm shocked that the operator had the ability to safely pull the coach over."

'These assaults on bus drivers have to stop'

Lovell said the operator brought the bus to a stop and the passenger climbed over her to exit through the driver's window.

"He actually stepped on the driver and jumped out."

Police said the driver did not require any medical treatment as her injuries were minor. Lovell said she has already returned to work.

He is now renewing calls for driver shields on Okanagan buses. Lovell said a trial program was to be launched in Kelowna this past fall, but is still not in place.

"These assaults on bus drivers have to stop."

RCMP will review the on-board video surveillance cameras for any evidence to help with their investigation.

The suspect in Monday's assault is described as a young aboriginal male, with dark hair and a poor complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts, white running shoes and carrying a large backpack.

The incident follows the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg Transit driver on Tuesday.