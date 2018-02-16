A Greyhound bus has crashed north of Prince George, B.C.

A least one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash, according to Emergency Health Services.

One witness described seeing the bus after it left the road on Highway 97, 20 kilometres north of Powder King Mountain Resort.

"I don't see Greyhound buses in the ditch very often. This is the first one I've seen in a long time," said Gary Jamieson, a trucker and volunteer firefighter who came upon the bus and emergency crews at the scene.

"It was lying on its side."

Jamieson said driving conditions were difficult, with blowing snow making it very difficult to see.

Traffic on the road, which is two hours away from Prince George, has been reduced to alternating single-lane for now.

Drive B.C. is warning that the road is slippery with compact snow.

"There's lots of snow up there, so it was a soft landing anyway," said Jamieson.