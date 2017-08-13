A 49-year-old man has died after a charter bus jumped the curb and struck several pedestrians on a sidewalk in downtown Vancouver on Sunday.

The crash happened at the foot of Burrard Street near the waterfront, just outside Canada Place, around 10:30 a.m. PT.

An elderly man who was taken to hospital after the crash is still in serious condition, and a 15-year-old girl received minor injuries, according to Vancouver police.

Paramedics and fire rescue crews propped the Vancouver Trolley Company (VTC) bus up with wooden blocks while they pulled the pedestrians from underneath. Bus passengers and the driver were still on the bus at the time.

Fire crews propped the bus up while they pulled the pedestrians from underneath. Passengers were still onboard. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Paul Stasiewich was staying on the 10th floor of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel and could see the crash from his window.

"We were just getting ready in the morning and heard a bunch of sirens that seemed really close, so we went and looked out the window and a big bus had jumped the curb and was wedged up against pillars on the sidewalk," Stasiewich said.

"It was only about three or four feet up off the road."

He said he saw fire rescue crews pull three people from under the bus.

A VTC employee said the company "had no comment at this time" after being reached by phone.

The Vancouver Police Department said it's opened an investigation into the crash.