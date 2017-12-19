Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on the Burrard Street Bridge early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and two others in serious condition in hospital.

The main feeder route into Vancouver has been closed in both directions indefinitely as police investigate the fiery two-vehicle crash.

The bridge is blocked to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, police said.

There is no time estimate for when it will reopen.

One witness posted a video of the fiery crash which he said involved a taxi colliding with another car.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.

A lot of cyclists arriving at the Burrard bridge thinking they can cross, but this is a full closure to all traffic pic.twitter.com/0w9m5nswsf — @FarrahMerali