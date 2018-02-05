Less than a year ago, plans to restore and reopen a historic Victoria school were cancelled due to soaring construction costs for seismic upgrading and asbestos removal.

But a new partnership agreement has revived plans to revitalize the former Burnside Elementary school, now at the centre of an affordable family housing development that includes a new daycare.

The City of Victoria, the Greater Victoria School District 61 and Pacifica Housing signed the memorandum of understanding last week for the 88-unit development, geared toward moderate-income families.

"We haven't had a school there for a number of years," School District 61 board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga told On the Island host Gregor Craigie. "I think it will bring back the community."

Under the agreement, the city would lease the adjacent land to the north of the Burnside school to Pacifica Housing for a 60-year period, at "nominal" cost initially. First, though, project funding and development approvals must be secured.

Dean Fortin, the executive director of Pacifica Housing, said B.C. Housing has already provided preliminary project funding, which pays for initial architectural plans.

Architect's drawing on right shows Burnside school site with planned redevelopment of two- and-three-bedroom family housing units along with renovation and reopening of the original brick building. (Google Maps/Pacifica Housing)

"It would be great if we could get this started before the end of this year and, hopefully, have it completed before the end of 24 months," Fortin said.

The school district would complete the seismic upgrade of the Burnside building which will open as the Burnside Education Centre, relocating the alternative, online and adult education programs currently offered at the former SJ Willis school.

Fortin said the plan is to construct underground parking to preserve green space around the school.

With files from CBC's On the Island and Gregor Craigie

