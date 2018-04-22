Burnaby workshop damaged in overnight fire

A workshop specializing in metal and wood fabrication has damage after an overnight fire in Burnaby.

The fire was called in around 2:40 a.m. Sunday by the owners, who said thick smoke was billowing from the roof of the shop's warehouse on Still Creek Avenue when they arrived.

Burnaby Fire Department crews had to use a cutoff saw to break down the doors of the building, which contained construction material and equipment.

Around 30 firefighters were called to fight the fire Saturday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"They were able to gain access after breaching the heavy secured doors," said Assistant Fire Chief Greg Young.

"There was a piece of equipment that had caught on fire ... there's a bit of smoke and charring on the wall, but the structure is concrete."

Young said they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units in the warehouse.

Investigators will be looking into the cause today.