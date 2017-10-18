Burnaby council wants to beef up security in the city's parks.

Bike patrols, security cameras, trail lighting, emergency call boxes, better signage and possible night-time closures at some parks were among the recommendations from the public safety committee council approved at a Monday meeting.

The changes come following the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in July.

Her body was found in Central Park. Police say they believe she was killed in a random homicide.

Personal safety

Coun. Sav Dhaliwal says that while the city is doing its part to maintain safety, citizens have an obligation to do theirs as well.

A small memorial of flowers and toys seen in July in Burnaby's Central Park, where 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found dead. (Belle Puri/CBC)

"There's no way for any city or any any organization to provide full protection to everyone who ever visits the park," he said. "So it's a good idea to make sure that you are taking precautions as an individual."

Dhaliwal adds that it's best to walk with a friend, or let someone know where you are and use high traffic trails.

With files from Tamara Rahmani