Burnaby council wants to beef up security in the city's parks.
Bike patrols, security cameras, trail lighting, emergency call boxes, better signage and possible night-time closures at some parks were among the recommendations from the public safety committee council approved at a Monday meeting.
The changes come following the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in July.
Her body was found in Central Park. Police say they believe she was killed in a random homicide.
Personal safety
Coun. Sav Dhaliwal says that while the city is doing its part to maintain safety, citizens have an obligation to do theirs as well.
"There's no way for any city or any any organization to provide full protection to everyone who ever visits the park," he said. "So it's a good idea to make sure that you are taking precautions as an individual."
Dhaliwal adds that it's best to walk with a friend, or let someone know where you are and use high traffic trails.
With files from Tamara Rahmani