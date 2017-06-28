Burnaby RCMP are investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting in a public park Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in Edmonds Park, not far from the Edmonds Community Centre.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

An RCMP officer tapes off the area near the baseball diamond at Edmonds Park. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Shooting believed to be targeted

"There were quite a few people in the park at the time, but lots of them didn't quite realize what was going on," said Staff Sgt. Ken Moe.

"We're pretty convinced it was a targeted shooting and there's no danger to the public."

Moe said police do not have any suspects in custody.

However, he said there may have been one or possibly two men fleeing the scene, based on witness accounts.

The investigation is still active and any witnesses are asked to contact police.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza