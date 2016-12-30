Burnaby residents are ringing in the New Year with a pounding.

Hundreds of people flooded the Nikkei Centre on Thursday to lay the smackdown on large globs of glutinous steamed rice to celebrate the annual Mochitsuki Day.

A bowl of boiled rice is the main ingredient — and target. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The pounding of mochi, or sweet glutinous rice balls, is an ancient end-of-year Japanese tradition.

While the exact origin is unknown, mochi maker Kaz Takahara says the act is meant to symbolize good fortune for the next twelve months.

"The mochi that you make is an offering to the Gods," he said. "People place it in their homes and in the shrines. It's for a good, healthy new year."

Pounding #mochitsuki is how they wave goodbye to 2016 at the Nikkei Centre in #Burnaby pic.twitter.com/h0FpNqQxvx — @jonvhernandez

Takahara is a member of the Vancouver Japanese Gardeners Association. The group volunteers every year to demonstrate a traditional mochi pounding — and even let attendees hammer away too.

People of all shapes and sizes took out their frustrations on the glob of rice. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Louise Demorest is one of many who lined up to take a crack at the mochi. Having moved back to the Lower Mainland from Japan, she says she's familiar with the old tradition — and it lets her blow off some steam.

"I got to go in there right away and take out my frustrations for 2016 — and put my hopes in for a fantastic 2017.

Louise Demorest says pounding mochitsuki takes her back to her time living in Japan. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

To make the squishy, chewy balls, one person pounds a cake of sticky rice with a wooden mallet, while another turns the cake — and tries to keep their hands out of the way.

After the mochi has been pounded in the mortar, it's mixed with different flavourings and rolled into small edible orbs.

The mochi is then rolled into small orbs. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Hundreds of mochi balls were cooked — and quickly gobbled up — at the annual celebration.