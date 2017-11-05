A man is in custody and a woman is in hospital after a crash in Burnaby early Sunday morning.

The collision happened on Rumble Street near Macpherson Avenue around 2 a.m.

Jimmy Sharma, who lives nearby, said he heard the crash from inside his house. When he went outside, he found a young woman trapped in the driver's seat of her car.

First responders arrived shortly after the crash to take the woman to hospital. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Sharma said he had to pull off the driver's side door to get the woman out. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"It took some strength for sure … The way it hit I guess, it was just hard to get the door out," said Sharma.

"It's shocking actually, to see that. I hope everything works out for the best for her."

The crash knocked the front bumper off one of the vehicles. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Narrow stretch of road

Sharma said he's seen several accidents near his home on Rumble Street since the sidewalks were widened several years ago.

He said he has submitted photos of crashes he's witnessed to the City of Burnaby.

"We're seeing cars being hit on at least a weekly basis," said Sharma. "I hope the City takes some action and improves the road."

RCMP arrested the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash on scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.