Burnaby RCMP have confirmed they were asked to police a group of North Vancouver hockey parents after an incident at a game between 11 and 12-year-olds.

On Saturday, parents from the North Vancouver Minor Hockey Association peewee A4 team were involved in an altercation with game officials during a game against a Burnaby Minor Hockey Association peewee team.

The game was played at Burnaby Lakes Arena.

The nature of the incident is unclear but it resulted in the entire parent group from North Vancouver being banned from attending their children's game the following day at the Burnaby Winter Club.

Burnaby RCMP spokesperson John Buis says police were asked to attend the Sunday game.

"Police were contacted on Saturday after an incident. They asked us to come back Sunday to standby to keep the peace," said Buis.

Terry Shein of the Burnaby Winter Club told CBC News that only bench staff from the North Vancouver team was allowed to attend the Sunday game. He said the remainder of the parents abided with the ban.

"They dropped their player off, they came and picked up their player," said Shein. "They were very co-operative."

CBC news has reached out to the North Vancouver Minor Hockey Association and the Burnaby Minor Hockey Association for comment.