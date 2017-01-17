British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared a Burnaby RCMP officer of wrongdoing in the 2015 shooting of a man who was coming at officers with a knife.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. PT on May 13, 2015, at a home in the 500 block of Clare Avenue in North Burnaby.

In its report, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. said police found the man on a balcony with a knife.

The man screamed "I'm coming down to ... kill you ... I'm going to cut you up," as he ran downstairs from the balcony, according to an officer who witnessed the shooting.

Police yelled at the man to drop the knife, and tried to use a Taser on him but neither stopped him, the report said.

A female officer shot him once in the stomach below the belly button. The man was treated in hospital and survived.

The man told investigators he had been trying to make police shoot him, according to the report.

The IIO found the officer who fired her gun was facing an enraged man brandishing a knife who was moving toward her and threatening to kill her.

"Detached reflection cannot be demanded in the presence of an uplifted knife," the report stated.