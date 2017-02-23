Police in Burnaby have issued a warning after a sexual assault at Simon Fraser University on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. PT near a parking lot. A woman was walking to her car when she heard a noise behind her, before being grabbed and sexually assaulted.

"Fortunately, there were people in the area, and she was able to get out of the man's grasp quite quickly," Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. John Buis wrote in a media release.

The suspect is described as a tall male with a deep voice, with a medium to heavy build, wearing a grey, long sleeved hoodie or shirt.

"We want to caution the public when walking at night to stick to well lit areas and stay off your electronic device to increase your situational awareness," said Buis.

RCMP are determining if there is surveillance footage available of the incident. If you have information on the assault you're asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922, or if you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.