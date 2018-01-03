Police say one man is dead after a fight in the Metrotown area of Burnaby.

In a release, Burnaby RCMP said they were called about a reported fight around 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday in the 6500 block of Telford Avenue, about one block away from Metrotown Station.

A man was found in medical distress and he later died.

On Wednesday, numerous police cars and officers were seen outside an older low-rise apartment building, the lawn of which was cordoned off by police tape.

"It is early in the investigation but it does not appear to be a random act," Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in the statement.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is gathering evidence and Panesar says the area will be cordoned off for a "significant" amount of time.

TransLink had advised riders of detours in the area, affecting C6 and C7 bus routes, but later reported those detours had ended just after the Wednesday morning rush.