After weeks of silence, Burnaby MP Terry Beech says he supports the federal government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project — even though it puts him in a difficult position.

Beech's riding is considered ground zero for the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project and the site of some of the project's most vocal protests.

Beech himself has been a vocal critic of the project, saying most of his constituents did not support it. He presented his objections to the Trans Mountain Panel and penned an 18-page report emphasizing a project like Kinder Morgan would require community and First Nations support in order to proceed.

"I support cabinet in making their decision," he told host Chris Brown on CBC's The Early Edition. "It was a difficult decision for them to make and it's a difficult reality for myself and the members of my constituency who have very valid concerns about this project."

Beech said there's still a substantial implementation process to come for the pipeline project. He said he would use that time to make sure conditions were met and decision-makers had the "best information."

Throughout the interview, Beech promised to continue to advocate on environmental issues for his constituents, but used carbon pricing to distance himself from the pipeline issue.

"I talked about carbon pricing in the election as much as I talked about being a strong advocate on the Kinder Morgan pipeline." he said.

The Trudeau government has been working towards creating a national carbon price plan, but has so far failed to get Saskatchewan and Manitoba on board.

When questioned about the pipeline expansion project — which would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline to carry oil products from Alberta to the B.C. coast — Beech pointed again to carbon pricing as a significant way to fight climate change and said the Trudeau government was best positioned to put a framework into place.

"If you think back to two years ago under the Harper government, I couldn't imagine us putting a price on carbon nationally," he said.

"Having that policy nationally will have an incredibly significant impact on being able to fight climate change."

The federal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project Nov. 29.

With files from The Early Edition

