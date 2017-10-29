The mayor of Burnaby has criticized Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd., after the company filed an affidavit last week asking the National Energy Board for approval to start work on its Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Although the pipeline expansion has been approved by the National Energy Board and the federal government, Kinder Morgan asked the NEB for the approval because it said it has been unable to obtain the necessary permits from the city.

However, Mayor Derek Corrigan said the suggestion that the city is dragging its heals is offensive.

"I think it's insulting. I think it's ridiculous and absurd," Corrigan said.

"We're dealing with this matter in the appropriate way and I take great pride in the fact that our city does an excellent job of ensuring that we're protecting the interests of our citizens throughout any process with any proponent or developer."

The mayor and city have long opposed the pipeline.

News release: #TransMountain asks NEB to exempt company from #Burnaby bylaws to fast-track KM pipeline construction https://t.co/d74nwBrftt pic.twitter.com/OWP1FXATah — @CityofBurnaby

On Friday, Corrigan said that although the city remains opposed to the project, it will not interfere with permits.

"Our staff are doing what they're supposed to do — working within the bylaws and the regulations to ensure that all of the issues are dealt with."

He also said some of the applications filed by Kinder Morgan were incomplete.

"So in some cases they've been the author of their own misfortune."

CBC requested an interview with Kinder Morgan, but it declined to add to the statement filed to the NEB.