Man rescued from hoarder house fire in Burnaby

A man is in hospital with burns after being rescued from a two-alarm house fire in Burnaby early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 6100-block of Sumas Street just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Burnaby Fire said the fire has left the house in unliveable conditions. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Firefighters had to rush in and brave the heat to rescue the occupant of the building, an elderly man.

"He collapsed in the doorway ... which is where our crews found him, with fire coming out of the doorway," said Assistant Chief John Titley with Burnaby Fire.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns. Some of the firefighters who rushed to help the man also suffered some injuries.

"They took some heat in the doorway, but their injuries are very minor," said Titley.

Paramedics prepare to load the man into an ambulance. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Challenging search

Titley said the building was a hoarder house with a large amount of debris inside, creating challenges for his crews fighting the fire.

"It was ... quite messy inside for crews to perform a proper search," he said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the entire house, rendering it uninhabitable, Titley added.

Investigators will be at the scene later today to try and figure out what sparked the fire.



