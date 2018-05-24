Skip to Main Content
Burnaby firefighters battle grass fire on urban trail

Notifications

Burnaby firefighters battle grass fire on urban trail

Fire officials said the fire was about 2,500 square feet in size and was encroaching on nearby hydro towers.

The fire was about 2,500 square feet in size, according to fire officials

CBC News ·
Around 19 firefighters were called to fight the fire on a trail near Cariboo Road in Burnaby. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Burnaby firefighters were busy fighting a large grass fire late Wednesday night.

The fire sparked up on a trail near Cariboo Road and Briar Street. It was reported by a passerby some time before 10 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire was about 2,500 square feet in size and was encroaching on nearby hydro towers.

"The grass is drying out because of the good weather," said Assistant Chief Greg Young with Burnaby Fire. "But we don't know what caused it at this time."

Young said they had 19 firefighters at the scene and were able to contain the fire quickly.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us