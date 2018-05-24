Burnaby firefighters battle grass fire on urban trail

Burnaby firefighters were busy fighting a large grass fire late Wednesday night.

The fire sparked up on a trail near Cariboo Road and Briar Street. It was reported by a passerby some time before 10 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire was about 2,500 square feet in size and was encroaching on nearby hydro towers.

"The grass is drying out because of the good weather," said Assistant Chief Greg Young with Burnaby Fire. "But we don't know what caused it at this time."

Young said they had 19 firefighters at the scene and were able to contain the fire quickly.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza