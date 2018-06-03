Residents displaced after 2-alarm duplex fire in Burnaby

Several people were forced out of their home after a fire destroyed a duplex in Burnaby Saturday night.

The fire was called in around 11:40 p.m. after smoke and flames started showing from the roof of the house in the 5600-block of Royal Oak Avenue.

Fire officials said they're not sure of the exact number of people living in the house at the time, but there were no injuries reported during the evacuation.

@BurnabyFireDept says the fire spread quickly through the home with its older construction.

"We did manage to get all the occupants out safely," said acting Assistant Fire Chief Stew Colbourne. "Being four different suites, it does become a bit more difficult."

Colbourne said the older design of the house caused the fire to spread through the building quickly.

"The damage is significant," he said. "Being a flat roof ... with the older construction, there wasn't as many firewalls so it did spread quickly."

Extra fire crews were called in to fight the 2-alarm blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.