A male driver and female passenger have died after the car they were in spun out in crashed into a power pole in the 5400-block of Canada Way in Burnaby.

A passerby phoned 911 around 4 a.m. PT. Canada Way remains shut down between Burris Street and Sperling Avenue.

Burnaby fire crews arrived within minutes but could not touch the vehicle right away because of the live power lines.

Coroner on scene of crash 5400blk Canada Way Coroner confirm two deceased at scene. Canada Way closed for most of the morning. Updates soon. — @BurnabyRCMP

Live power lines on car

"It was quite the danger zone ... we had to be extremely cautious," said Capt. David Younger with Burnaby Fire.

"The power was on, so we couldn't touch the vehicle initially because it was live ... our initial move into the call took several minutes before we could get the power shut down."

Capt. Younger said his crews had to wait for the power to be shut off before they could start trying to help the two people in the car. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Younger said the two people inside were unresponsive when his crews arrived.

According to B.C. Hydro 168 homes are without power in the area.