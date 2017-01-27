A young man is in hospital after his vehicle struck the rear end of a transit bus on the Burnaby-Vancouver border early Friday morning.

A witness told CBC News the man was driving a black Dodge sedan going northbound on Boundary Road, near Kitchener Street, just after 1 a.m. PT when the crash happened.

The witness said the driver was going through a green light when he collided with the bus, which was travelling southbound and turning left on Kitchener Street.

No one was riding in the bus during the crash. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The front end of the driver's car was completely destroyed. The bus also sustained some damage on its rear bumper.

The young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the bus was shaken, but unharmed. No one else was in the bus at the time.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating the collision.