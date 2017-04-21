Burnaby firefighters were busy Thursday night after a fire engulfed three vehicles in a parkade near Metrotown.

Crews were called to the Burnaby Centre Apartments on Grange Street around 9 p.m. PT.

They had to evacuate two apartment towers, after a resident saw thick smoke coming from the building parkade.

Assistant Chief Laine Zimmerman, with the Burnaby Fire Department, said dim lighting in the parkade made it difficult for firefighters to find the source.

Residents from both apartment buildings evacuating with @BurnabyFireDept on scene #burnaby pic.twitter.com/GUI1DdduCi — @RobinBatchelor

"It took us a while to find it but once we did, crews extinguished it," said Zimmerman.

He said the fire started in a vehicle parked near the back of the parkade and quickly spread to two adjacent cars.

"There wasn't a dry sprinkler system in this building, so we didn't get any water on the fire until we were able to extinguish it with our hoses," he said.

Zimmerman said one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but none of the other residents were injured.

The fire is under investigation.