RCMP say the child who died after falling from a Burnaby apartment building was an eight-year-old girl.

Officials said she fell "multiple storeys" from the highrise at 3711 Bartlett Court on Saturday afternoon.

It's not clear which floor she fell from, or whether she fell out of a balcony or a window.

Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said the girl's death is likely a tragic accident, but that the investigation will take a few days.

"The investigators are still working through a number of steps," he said Sunday. "There are a number of people that still need to be spoken with."

The RCMP officer said "it's not unheard of" to have a child fall from a window after leaning on it, and that hasn't been ruled out in this case.