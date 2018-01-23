Kamloops Fire Rescue says homeless people likely caused a fire in an old bunker in Kamloops, B.C. early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to West Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops at 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 23 in response to reports of a fire burning in an old, unused concrete bunker.

The contents of a bunker on West Seymour Street in Kamloops were burned in a fire on Tuesday morning. (Brendan Kergin)

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon Capt. Rob Chalmers said it appeared the bunker — formerly part of a concrete plant — was providing shelter for homeless people. Belongings inside were destroyed by the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire according to Chalmers.