January is the time when many people start watching their spending again after the holidays.

But On The Coast Master of Wine Barbara Philip says that's no reason your wine selection has to suffer.

"Just because it is January, it doesn't mean you can't drink good wine," she told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

Philip says there are plenty of great wines available for less than $15.

Here are some of her picks.

Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon. Central Valley. Chile. $11.99

"The Central Valley, Chile, continues to be one of the best places to find characterful Cabernet Sauvignon for excellent prices. Casillero del Diablo is a classic with black fruits, cassis and a background of spice from aging in American oak barrels."

Le Clairon des Anges. Costières de Nimes. Rhône Valley. France. $13.29

"The Mediterranean climate in the southern Rhône brings ripe flavours and roundness to the wines of the region. The Clairon des Anges is a traditional blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre with warm spicy fruit. Try it with a hearty winter stew."

Vincente Faria 'Animus'. Douro. Portugal. $13.99

"The dramatic slopes of the Douro Valley, Portugal, are best known for producing grapes for Port, but the non-fortified wines have also been garnering attention. This wine has incredible density for the price with aromas of black fruits and dried flowers."

Spier 'Signature' Chenin Blanc. Coastal Region. South Africa. $13.49

"Don't forget the winter whites! Chenin Blanc is the most widely planted grape variety in South Africa and can offer great value. Look for white flowers, citrus and fresh-cut apple and think about pairing this wine with goat cheese, salad or ling cod."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast